Dr McKenna Cup: Armagh crush St Mary's with 6-17 to 1-7 win in Section B

Armagh will play in Division Two of the National Football League in 2019

Armagh got their Dr McKenna Cup campaign off to a flying start with a 25-point dismantling of St Mary's in Crossmaglen.

Jack Grugan's goal inside the opening minute set the tone for the game as the Orchard county found the back of the net five times in the first half.

Ryan Coleman's late goal offered St Mary's small consolation for a solid second half.

Monaghan and Antrim are the other sides in Section B of the competition.

Kieran McGeeney's side wasted little time in stamping their authority on proceedings and led by eight before St Mary's scored their first point from a Stephen McConville free.

There was little let up from Armagh with Grugan leading the first half charge, scoring 2-03 as the hosts established a 24-point lead by the interval.

Jason Duffy, Stefan Campbell, Ryan McShane and Connaire Mackin were also on target for last year's beaten semi-finalists before Coleman struck back as the visitors brought their points tally into double figures.

The second half was a much more even contest although by then the result was long beyond doubt. Armagh will next meet Antrim at Corrigan Park on 6 January.

Armagh hoping to build on promising 2018

After a successful league campaign which ended with promotion from Division Three, McGeeney's side were criticised following a limp display against Fermanagh in the quarter-final of the Ulster Championship.

However they rejuvenated their season with a string of impressive performances in the qualifiers, and came to within one match of reaching the inaugural Super 8s.

Armagh's summer was ended by Roscommon following a pulsating encounter in Portlaoise.

