Newry City: Striker Karl Moody signs from Malahide United

Manager Darren Mullen will hope Moody can alleviate some of Newry's scoring problems

Newry City have signed Karl Moody from Leinster Senior League side Malahide United until the end of the season.

The striker, 25, will not be available to play for his new club until 12 January when City meet Crusaders.

Manager Darren Mullen will be hopeful that Moody can add some much-needed firepower to the league's lowest goalscorers.

Earlier this month City brought former Portadown legend Vinny Arkins in as a forwards coach.

"Karl has been training with us for a few weeks and he's shown up really well. He's one of those lads that just wants to shoot on sight, which maybe we don't have enough of," Mullen told the club website.

"Up front is an area we needed to strengthen and I'm hoping that there's maybe one or two more than I can add to them.

"But, if fans are expecting a 'marquee' signing at Newry, that's not going to happen because if finances. Not only that, everybody is looking for a goalscorer and any of them that are out there are out of our reach."