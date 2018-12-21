British Superbike Championship: Five Northern Ireland men to race in 2019 series

Glenn Irwin will be on board a Kawasaki in 2019 after representing PBM Ducati this year

Five Northern Ireland riders will compete in next year's British Superbike Championship.

Glenn Irwin, third in this year's series for PBM Ducati, will compete for the Quatro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki team in 2019.

Irwin's brother Andrew will race for Honda with Josh Elliott representing OMG Racing Suzuki.

Clogher rider Keith Farmer and Eglinton man David Allingham are both moving up to the premier class.

Farmer, who won this year's British Superstock 1000cc Championship, will join Christian Iddon in the Tyco BMW team.

Allingham, sixth in this year's British Supersport series, will have his first season in the superbike championship after his EHA Racing Yamaha team opted to try their luck in the premier class.

Fermanagh man Elliott earns promotion to the series after contesting for the final two rounds of this year's championship for the Suzuki team.

Newcomers to the championship in 2019 include former World Superbike Championship star, Spain's Xavi Fores, who will be Andrew Irwin's Honda team-mate.

Former MotoGP riders Scott Redding and Claudio Corti have also signed up for the British series.

Rookies will include this year's British Supersport Championship runner-up Ben Currie.

The 2019 championship will begin on the Easter weekend of 19-21 April.