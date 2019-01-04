BoI McKenna Cup: Derry aiming to build on Tyrone experience

Talented youngster Darragh Canavan will make his first senior start for Tyrone on Sunday

Fermanagh and Derry will both be aiming for their first McKenna Cup wins of the new season when they meet on Sunday.

The Ernesiders were held to a draw by Ulster University in their first-round match while Derry lost to Tyrone.

Following a narrow loss to Cavan last week, Down are also seeking their first victory under new manager Paddy Tally as they host holders Donegal at Newry.

On a day when all six games throw-in at the same time, Armagh's visit to Antrim is the other inter-county contest.

"We're trying to give lads who are new into the panel a chance to show what they can do," said Derry boss Damian McErlain after that Celtic Park defeat by Tyrone.

"It's great for them to play against the likes of Tyrone, who are competing at the top level every year, and to see the conditioning levels of Tyrone and their work rate and how they move and all the rest. So it is a really good experience for those lads."

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Round 2 - Sunday, 6 January Down v Donegal Newry, 13:30 GMT Cavan v QUB Ballyconnell, 13:30 GMT Monaghan v St Mary's Clones, 13:30 GMT Antrim v Armagh Glenavy, 13:30 GMT Fermanagh v Derry Brewster Park, 13:30 GMT Tyrone v Ulster University Healy Park, 13:30 GMT

Also on Sunday, Cavan will hope to continue their winning start under manager Mickey Graham as they face Queen's at Ballyconnell while Tyrone will hand first senior starts to Darragh Canavan, Benny Gallen and Matthew Murnaghan when they play Ulster University at Omagh.

Monaghan will take on a St Mary's side with a point to prove at Clones.

Armagh's thumping 25-point win over St Mary's in the opening round has sparked a fresh debate over the involvement of the university sides in the traditional pre-season competition when many of their inter-county players are unavailable.

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte will rotate his panel on Sunday, making eight changes from the team that started against Derry before Christmas with Canavan - son of Tyrone legend Peter - starting at corner-forward while goalkeeper Gallen and wing-back Murnaghan will also get a chance to impress.

Centre-forward Kyle Coney is one of only four Red Hand players who retain their same starting position as the match against the Oak Leafers.

Tyrone: B Gallen; C McLaughlin, HP McGeary, A McCrory; L Rafferty, C Meyler, M Murnaghan; C Grugan, B Kennedy; D McClure, K Coney, C McCann; D Canavan, R O'Neill, R Sludden.

Substitutes: N Morgan, R Brennan, R Gray, P Harte, B McDonnell, C McShane, D Mulgrew, N Sludden.