William Dunlop: Late rider to be inducted into Irish Motorcycling Hall of Fame

William Dunlop died in a crash in practice at the Skerries 100 last July

William Dunlop will be posthumously inducted into the Irish Motorcycling Hall of Fame at the sport's annual awards ceremony on 18 January.

Dunlop, 32, died in a crash in practice at the Skerries 100 last July.

The late rider will join a list of inductees which includes his father Robert and uncle Joey who also lost their lives while competing.

Dunlop's mother Louise and his partner Janine will accept the accolade in Belfast on the late rider's behalf.

"We are still in complete shock after the tragic incident last summer but any award the Dunlop family has ever received has been very special," said Louise.

"With this award it's just lovely to know the Dunlop name is still a force to be reckoned with, but it will be an emotional evening."

The rider's mother said that the Dunlop family have been "overwhelmed by the amount of love and kindness we have received" since last July's tragic incident in county Dublin.

"It truly has been remarkable. William was loved by everyone, and we are so proud of his achievements, as we are of all my boys."

William, who started racing in 2000 when he was aged 15, accumulated 108 Irish National Road Race wins during an illustrious career and also achieved North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix victories.

He joins some of Ireland's most famous riders in the hall of fame including former world champion Brian Reid, Moto GP rider Jeremy McWilliams, road racing stars Phillip McCallen, Steve Cull, Johnny Rea, Eddie Laycock and Alan Irwin, plus top motocross rider Gordon Crockard.

A dozen other awards will also be presented at the event which takes place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.

These will include the prestigious Irish motorcyclist of the year honour.