Jonathan Rea: World Superbike champion wins sports award for second year in a row

Jonathan Rea enjoyed another record-breaking year in 2018

Four-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has won the Belfast Telegraph's Sports Star of the Year award for the second consecutive year.

The Northern Ireland rider won a record fourth WSB title in a row and secured 11 successive race victories.

Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale won Player of the Year, with the Belfast Giants named as the Team of the Year.

The late motorcycling star William Dunlop was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame.

His brother Michael collected the honour on behalf of William, 32, who died in a crash in practice at the Skerries 100 last July.

Last year saw Ballyclare rider Rea break Carl Fogarty's record for the number of career World Superbike victories and equal Doug Polen's 1991 record of 17 race wins in one season.

St Mirren boss Oran Kearney, who lifted the Irish Cup with Coleraine before moving to the Scottish Premiership side in September, won the Manager of the Year prize.

High jumper Sommer Lecky lifted the Young Player of the Year title, with Oxford United and Northern Ireland winger Gavin Whyte receiving the George Best Breakthrough Award.

Castlederg 18-year-old Lecky won a silver medal for Ireland in the high jump at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Finland, while Whyte scored on his Northern Ireland international debut after moving to Oxford from Crusaders.

Ulster's Stockdale played a leading role in Ireland's Six Nations success and scored the only try of the game as Ireland beat New Zealand on home soil for the first time.

The Giants won the Challenge Cup for the second time in the club's history when they beat Cardiff Devils 6-3 in Wales to lift the trophy.