World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea is 'more confident that ever' for tilt at fifth title

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea says he "feels really good" as the Northern Ireland rider targets a fifth straight title.

Rea, 31, who received the Freedom of the Borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey on Tuesday, is happy with his preparations for the 2019 campaign.

"Our bike is working very well this winter and I feel more comfortable and confident than ever," he said.

"Five-in-a-row - high fives! That's the target this season."

Rea added: "I feel really good this off-season. It's been productive and I've had a lot of time at home .

"We go testing next week in Spain and then Portugal - I feel more ready than ever."

The Ballyclare rider was delighted to be honoured by his local community.

"To be made a freeman of the borough is a humbling experience and a significant honour for which I am extremely grateful and which I shall continue to treasure," he said.

"I want to thank all those who not only have taken the time to join me here on this special occasion, but have supported me and travelled with me at my races all over the world."