Graeme Irwin: NI rider aiming to regain Motocross title

Former champion Graeme Irwin is hoping to return to action for the start of the British Motocross Championship.

The Carrick rider is still recovering from the wrist surgery that ended his 2018 season and prevented him from defending the title he won in 2017.

Irwin hopes to resume racing within the next month, with the opening round of the British championship on 10 March.

"I've been given the OK to go to physio and I'm doing as much as I can," said Irwin, who was injured in September.

"The doctors are saying that as soon as I can get it strong enough they want to get me back on a bike. Once I start riding I might have to ease into it slightly - there's muscles in your hands that you really only have to use when you're riding a bike - so if I can start riding in three to four weeks and then get championship-ready within the next four weeks I might make round one.

"I don't know but I'll be doing my utmost to make it."

The 2017 champion added: "I want to get that British championship back after losing it last year because we were so unlucky.

"We would have been going into the last round with a chance of winning and to not be able to defend it due to this injury has been really hard to take but if we can get ready on a bike, I'm back in physical training and I'm ticking all the boxes, I know what it takes to win a championship."

Andrew, Graeme and Glenn Irwin will all be hoping for silverware in 2019

Irwin has added incentive to succeed this years as his brothers Glenn and Andrew are both set to compete in the British Superbike Championship this year, which means that fraternal bragging rights are at stake.

"They both look like they've got title-contention machinery and it would be awesome if all three of us could win something this year," he added.

"Maybe those two could finish first and second in the British Superbike Championship and I could win the British Motocross Championship, that would be pretty cool and special."