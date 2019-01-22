Dick Clerkin: Ex Monaghan star defends GAA ticket price hike

Clerkin believes tickets for GAA matches are still undervalued compared to rival sports

Former Monaghan footballer Dick Clerkin has defended the GAA's decision to increase their ticket prices for 2019.

Central Council plans to increase prices for both All-Ireland finals and the top two tiers of the football and hurling leagues.

GAA President John Horan has pledged that the additional £440,00 (€500,000) raised annually will be distributed to clubs and counties.

Clerkin says the price hike is fair when compared to rival sports.

The former midfielder, now a media pundit, gave his support for the price increase on social media last week and insisted that the GAA still offers better value than Irish rugby provinces, saying that critics of the decision should "jog on".

Clerkin defended the price hike on social media

Clerkin added that he felt the GAA is "largely undervalued for what it offers" to its members compared to other sports and also said that he did not agree that there should be children's concessions offered for All-Ireland finals.

In response to criticism of his stance, he posted a further update on Tuesday: "To clarify a point I made earlier. I did not mean to say 8 year old have no business at an All Ireland final. My point that they shouldn't necesarily [sic] get a concession ticket that displaces an adult attending.

"An All Ireland is the highlight of the year for many gaels, who spend all year helping out in clubs, schools etc. Then include adult supporters of competing teams.

"Children have a lifetime of attending All Irelands ahead of them, when they can fully appreciate the value of same. At 7/8 I think it's fair to say they might not."

This is the first time the GAA has increased ticket prices for senior inter-county matches in eight years.