New title sponsors for North West 200

North West 200 event director Mervyn Whyte gets on his bike at the announcement of new title sponsors

The North West 200 will celebrate its 90th anniversary this year with new title sponsors for the 12-18 May races.

The event has secured the backing of taxi company fonaCAB, in association with oil distributor Nicholl Oils.

"We are delighted to welcome fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils on board in this very special year," said event director Mervyn Whyte.

'It is an indication of the event's prestige that it attracts the support of companies with such major profiles."