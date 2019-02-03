National League Division Three: Caolan Mooney strikes late to give Down 1-12 to 1-10 win over Sligo

Mooney scored a last minute goal to ensure Down did not fall to back-to-back league defeats

Caolan Mooney's goal five minutes into injury time earned Down a dramatic two-point win over Sligo at Connolly Park.

The hosts led at half-time with Pat Hughes' early goal helping them into a two-point lead.

However Down managed to stay within touching distance of their opponents who were reduced to 14 men when Hughes was dismissed with five minutes remaining.

The victory is Paddy Tally's first inter-county win as Down boss.

In a tight opening half Down allowed their hosts to edge in front by shooting four wides and turning the ball over cheaply.

By contrast Sligo made the most of their time in opposition territory, with Hughes collecting Adrian Marren's perfect pass before spinning and firing high into the net after five minutes.

The introduction of Donal O'Hare midway through the half, in place of Jerome Johnston, added an extra dimension to Down's attack with the Burren man pointing twice before the break.

The game in Connacht was the first time since Tally took over that the manager could call upon star players O'Hare, Mooney and Connaire Harrison, who was introduced in the second half, at the same time.

Indeed it was Rostrevor clubman Mooney who first put the visitors ahead with 20 minutes remaining, although the score continued to change hands with Sligo once again nudging themselves in front as the game moved into injury-time, despite Hughes' sending off.

Mooney was on hand to finish off a sweeping move in the 75th minute as Down bounced back from defeat to Laois in their league opener last week.

Sligo scorers: P Hughes 1-2, L Gaughan 0-2, S Carribine 0-2, N Murphy 0-3, A Devaney 0-1

Down scorers: P Devlin 0-2, P Havern 0-1, J Johnston 0-1, R Johnston 0-2, D O'Hare 0-4, C Mooney 1-2

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION THREE RESULTS