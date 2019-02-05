Derek Sheils to make North West 200 return with Burrows RK Racing team

Derek Sheils has a best finish of fifth at the North West 200

Dubliner Derek Sheils will return to the North West 200 this year as part of the two-man Burrows RK Racing team.

Sheils missed last year's event as he concentrated on the Isle of Man TT and selected other road races across Europe as part of the Penz13.com outfit.

He will ride Suzuki GSXR 1000RRs in the Superbike and Superstock races in May.

Sheils' team-mate, Maidstone rider Tom Weeden, will ride a Superstock-spec Suzuki in the big bike races and an R6 Yamaha in both Supersport events.

Weeden missed last year's North West because of serious injuries sustained in a crash at the 2017 Isle of Man TT but the 2016 Senior Manx Grand Prix winner is now fully recovered.

"My main ambition in 2019 is to get some strong top-10 finishes in all of the international road races," said Sheils, who finished fifth in the opening Superbike race over the Triangle circuit in 2017.

"I never seem to have enough power and top speed for the North West.

"It's hard to compete with little fellows on factory machinery around there. I got that fifth place in 2017 in the damp but had to ride the wheels off the bike when it was dry in the second race just to get ninth. The new Suzukis should help us close that gap this time around," added the Republic of Ireland rider.

Weeden commented: "Joining the Burrows RK Racing team is a massive opportunity for me and I have got to make the most of it.

"I made my debut at the North West in 2013 and my best finish has been 17th in a Supersport race. I want to be pushing into the top 10 this time around."

'We are coming to the North West with our new sponsor this year and it will be an important event for us and our riders after they both missed last year's meeting," explained team principal John Burrows.