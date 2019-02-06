North West 200: Richard Cooper to make debut at road race in May

Media playback is not supported on this device North West 200: 'Something inside makes you want to come and do it yourself'

Regular British Superbike competitor Richard Cooper is to make his debut at the North West 200 road races in May.

Cooper, 35, will compete in the Superbike and Superstock classes for the Buildbase Suzuki team.

The Nottingham rider will also race in the British Superstock series this year as he aims to regain the title he won in 2011.

Cooper won the last race of the 2018 BSB season to finish 12th in the series and then won the Sunflower Trophy race.

The Englishman triumphed in wet conditions at the Brands Hatch GP circuit and a week later secured a treble of victories on his first appearance at the end-of-season short circuit event at Bishopscourt, including the feature event.

His best overall position in the British Superbike Championship was eighth in 2015.

"The development of the bike has come on well in recent years and I believe now is the time to give road racing a go," said Cooper.

"I have a good team behind me who will have two of the best bikes on the grid come May and before that I'll be doing my homework on the North West as best as I can.

"I've visited the event a number of times to watch and something inside makes you want to come and do it yourself to experience it.

"I had my first race in Ireland in October and the fans that turned up to that event were amazing so hopefully I can pick up some strong results again."

North West 200 Race Director Mervyn Whyte described the news of Cooper's participation in the first international road race of the year as "a major coup".

"I've been working to try and get Richard to the event for the past two or three years so it's pleasing to have a newcomer of the calibre of Richard coming to race.

"With his experience of racing around the world I believe he will adapt very quickly."