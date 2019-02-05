Joey Thompson: Yorkshire rider retires from road racing

Thompson secured a podium finish at the 2018 North West 200

Joey Thompson has retired from professional road racing after failing to secure a "competitive package" for the 2019 season.

The Yorskshire rider was the best newcomer at the 2017 Ulster Grand Prix.

He also secured a podium finish in the Supertwin race at the 2018 North West 200.

"It is with great regret that I have to announce that I will be calling time on my professional road racing career," Thompson said.

"After two very successful years racing on the roads and the Isle of Man TT, I cannot find myself a competitive package.

"Thanks to all my loyal fans and sponsors."