MacRory Cup: Holders St Ronan's Lurgan knocked out by St Patrick's Armagh

St Ronan's Lurgan won the MacRory Cup for the first time last year
St Ronan's Lurgan celebrated success over St Mary's Magherafelt in last year's MacRory Cup final

MacRory Cup holders St Ronan's Lurgan are out of this year's competition after losing 2-8 to 2-6 against St Patrick's Armagh in the quarter-finals.

Goals from Dillon Horsfield and Michael Conroy helped Armagh lead 2-3 to 0-0 at half-time and they held on despite Adam Loughran and Lorcan Coulter goals.

Omagh CBS beat St Colman's Newry 0-14 to 1-7 to set up a semi-final with meeting with the Armagh school.

St Michael's Enniskillen edged out Abbey CBS 0-13 to 1-9.

Eoin Carr's goal helped give Abbey an early lead but St Michael's fought back to lead 0-6 to 1-2 at half-time and Micheal Glynn finished with 0-5 for the winners, with Gareth Cavanagh hitting the decisive point, as the Enniskillen school set up a semi-final meeting with St Patrick's Maghera.

Niall Toner notched 0-5 for Abbey.

The Omagh school had nine different scores in their win while the St Colman's goal didn't come until the first minute of injury-time as Eamon Browne netted.

The goal left only two between the sides but Omagh closed out the game with two further points.

Find out more

Top Stories