Football League Division Three: Down go top after snatching win over Westmeath

Jerome Johnston hit Down's winning score shortly after coming on as a substitute

Jerome Johnston's injury-time free earned 14-man Down a gutsy 0-10 to 0-09 win over Westmeath in Division Three of the Football League at Pairc Esler.

Pat Havern's red card on 23 minutes looked to be a major blow for Down but they refused to wilt as they went on to hand Westmeath a first defeat.

Goalkeeper Rory Burns was also a hero for Down after saving Ger Egan's first-half penalty.

Donal O'Hare hit 0-4 for Down including the levelling score before the winner.

Johnston was only introduced for half-time substitute Connaire Harrison with five minutes of normal time left but made his presence felt as he kicked his superb winning point.

After losing their opener in disappointing fashion at home to Laois, Down now top Division Three following narrow wins over Sligo and the Lakelanders although that could well change following Sunday's games.

The only other time Down led in the contest was following their opening point by Johnston's brother Ryan.

In a low-scoring opening 20 minutes, Egan got Westmeath on terms but then saw his penalty stopped by Burns following a footblock on Ronan O'Toole.

Havern's dismissal came a minute after Sam Durcan had nudged Westmeath in front.

The Down forward was adjudged to have lashed out in frustration at an opponent after James Dolan had cleared a goal chance.

Despite being reduced to 14 men, never fell further than two points in arrears during the remainder of the game.

Westmeath led 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time and points from Duncan and Luke Loughlin extended their advantage to 0-8 to 0-6 after 47 minutes.

But Down were on terms again within five minutes following O'Hare's third point and a Conor Poland effort.

Egan did restore Westmeath's lead on 63 minutes but as the visitors continued to miss chances, O'Hare levelled on 68 before Johnston's nerveless long-range winner delighted the home supporters.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Division One Kerry 1-18 Dublin 2-14 Mayo 1-13 Cavan 0-11

Division Two Fermanagh 0-8 Kildare 0-6

Division Three Down 0-10 Westmeath 0-9

SUNDAY FIXTURES - 14:00 GMT

Division One Roscommon v Tyrone Dr Hyde Park Monaghan v Galway Inniskeen

Division Two Clare v Cork Ennis Meath v Armagh Navan Tipperary v Donegal Thurles

Division Three Carlow v Longford Dr Cullen Park Offaly v Louth Tullamore Laois v Sligo Portlaoise