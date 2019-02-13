North West 200: Davey Todd to lead German team

Davey Todd claimed 12th and 13th place finishes in the Superstock and Superbike races at last year's North West.

Last year's fastest newcomer at the North West 200 is returning to this year's event aiming to make an impression at the Triangle circuit.

Yorkshire's Davey Todd, 23, will lead the German Penz13.com team with fellow English rider Daley Mathison and Finnish newcomer Erno Kostamo.

All three will ride BMWs in the Superstock and Superbike races.

"I'm very excited to return [and] continue closing the gap to the regular front-runners," Todd said.

He hopes his switch from the Suzuki power of the Cookstown Burrows Engineering team to the new S10000RR BMW will give him an extra boost on the 8.9 mile Triangle circuit.

"The BMW power might provide the little edge required on those long straights, I cannot wait to get back out there," Todd said.

Last year the Yorkshireman also became the second fastest newcomer in TT history, his lap time bettered only by Peter Hickman's in 2014.