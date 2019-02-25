Graeme Irwin: Carrickfergus rider makes switch to BSB Championship

Irwin brothers Andrew, Graeme and Glenn will all be competing in the BSB this season

Former British Motocross champion Graeme Irwin will make the switch to tarmac this season by competing in the British Superstock Championship.

The Carrickfergus rider, who will join brothers Glenn and Andrew in the BSB Championship, was forced to retire from motocross due to a wrist injury.

Irwin will be riding for Kawasaki after successfully testing a 1000cc machine, prepared by brother Glenn, in Spain.

"I'm over the moon that I can ride the bike pain-free," Irwin said.

"We had a really positive test and I need to say a massive thank-you to my brother Glenn, who has been pushing for a long time for me to go short circuits.

"I always said I wouldn't be ready for the start of the motocross season but the short circuits seem to be a lot easier on my wrist.

"I don't really have any expectations, but I'm an Irwin and I want to win. My whole goal is to get into the BSB series and get on that line with Andrew and Glenn."

Irwin had wrist surgery that ended his 2018 season in September.

The injury, which he suffered during the final round of the World Motocross Championship in Italy, prevented him from defending the title he won in 2017.

Graeme is the third Irwin brother to make the switch to tarmac racing, with Andrew and Glenn having previously made the same move, and he is looking forward to competing.

"With the short circuits, everything is a lot smoother and there is not as much bang through the handlebars," he added.

"It was stiff the first couple of days on the bike and it is far from 100%, but we have six more weeks until the first round and hopefully it will be strong."