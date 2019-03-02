Football League Division One: Tyrone secure comfortable win over 14-man Cavan

Niall Sludden was among the point scorers for Tyrone

Tyrone made it two Division One Football League wins in a row with a comfortable nine-point victory over 14-man Cavan in Omagh.

Peter Harte scored the only goal of the game 12 minutes after Killian Clarke was sent off for the visitors early in the second half.

Mickey Harte's men had a strong breeze behind them in the first half and led by 0-8 to 0-4 at the break.

The victory at Healey Park follows last week's win over Monaghan.

Clarke was shown a straight red card three minutes into the second half for a foul on Kieran McGeary.

Harte's goal came with the score standing at 0-10 to 0-5, with the forward finishing well after receiving a superb through pass from Darren McCurry.

