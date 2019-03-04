Ulster clubs celebrate All-Ireland camogie success

The Slaughtneil pose for the pre-match photograph
Slaughtneil arrived at Croke Park aiming to win the All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Championship for the third year in a row
Katie O&rsquo;Connor, referee Liz Dempsey and Slaughtneil 's Siobhan Bradley
St Martin's captain Katie O’Connor greets Slaughtneil 's Siobhan Bradley and referee Liz Dempsey before the final
Tina Hannon scores the only goal of the match
Tina Hannon's goal in the third minute gave the Ulster champions the perfect start against their Wexford opponents
Slaughtneil duo Ceat McEldowney and Shannon Graham compete with St Martin's Lisa Firman
Slaughtneil duo Ceat McEldowney and Shannon Graham compete with St Martin's Lisa Firman during the second half in Dublin
Snow was falling at Croke Park as the Derry side celebrated their five-point win over St Martin's
Snow was falling at Croke Park as the Derry side celebrated their five-point win over St Martin's
Shannon Graham and player of the match Tina Hannon show their delight
Shannon Graham and player of the match Tina Hannon show their delight after Slaughtneil secured their third All-Ireland in a row
Slaughtneil retained the Bill and Agnes Carroll Cup by beating St Martin's of Wexford 1-9 to 0-7
Slaughtneil retained the Bill and Agnes Carroll Cup by beating St Martin's of Wexford 1-9 to 0-7
Clonduff won the Intermediate Championship for the first time
There were celebrations for another Ulster club as Down outfit Clonduff won the Intermediate Championship for the first time
Isabella O&rsquo;Hare of Clonduff in action against Shauna Fitzgerald of St Martin's
They narrowly beat Waterford club St Martin's - 10 points to nine. Here, Isabella O’Hare of Clonduff competes against Shauna Fitzgerald
Clonduff's Fionnuala Carr and Sara-Louise Carr close in on Gallitir's Clodagh Carroll during the intermediate final at Croke Park
Clonduff's Fionnuala Carr and Sara-Louise Carr close in on Gallitir's Clodagh Carroll during the intermediate final at Croke Park
Clondiff celebrate after their narrow 0-10 to 0-9 win over Waterford's Gallitir in the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Championship final
Clondiff celebrate after their narrow 0-10 to 0-9 win over Waterford's Gallitir in the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Championship final

