North West 200: Gary Johnson to ride Kawasaki and Triumph machinery

Gary Johnson remains with Lee Hardy's Kawasaki team for 2019

Lincolnshire rider Gary Johnson is to ride Kawasaki and Triumph machinery at this year's North West 200 in May.

The 38-year-old will compete in the Superbike and Superstock classes on a pair of ZX10RR Kawasakis in the livery of Lee Hardy's RAF Regular and Reserves team for the second year in succession.

He will also campaign his own 675cc Triumph in the Supersport events.

"We will have some continuity with the Kawasakis. We have some good settings from last year," said Johnson.

Johnson made his North West debut in 2007 and claimed a Superstock podium finish in 2013.

In 2014 he was on the rostrum three times in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport races.

The double Supersport TT winner is confident he can be competitive in 2019 if his machinery is right.

"We all race for the big prizes and everyone is coming to the North West 200 to win," he said.

''I need my bikes to be strong so that I can run in the front group. I was in the mix in the Superstock and Supersport races last year and I want to be in there again battling to be on the podium come May.

"While my race bikes are being built I've bought my own practice bike, a MSS Performance/Reactive Parts prepared ZX10RR, so that I can go testing and take in some early endurance races plus the first Thundersport and British championship Superstock rounds.

"I have to try to fast track and make up ground with my preparation because the boys who race BSB have been riding all year since last year's North West," explained Johnson.