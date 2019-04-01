North West 200: Carl Phillips to make debut on Paton in Supertwins class

Carl Phillips has ridden for Gearlink Kawasaki and MD Racing

Former British Superbike rider Carl Phillips is to make his North West 200 debut riding an Italian Paton machine in the Supertwins class next month.

Phillips, 25, is also on the lookout for a Supersport bike to ride on his first road racing appearance.

The Lisburn rider put a disappointing 2018 behind him to take victory in four races at the first round of the Ulster Superbike Championship on Saturday.

Phillips won both Superbike races and also both Supertwins at Bishopscourt.

JMC Racing rider Phillips lost his British Superbike ride with the Gearlink Kawasaki team last year but got this season off to a flying start at the County Down circuit.

He won Superbike race one by 0.2 seconds from Alistair Kirk, with McAdoo Kawasaki road racer Adam McLean third.

The race was re-started over four laps after reigning Ulster Superbike champion Gerard Kinghan crashed out on his IFS Yamaha, escaping serious injury.

Phillips then took a race two win by 1.2 seconds from Tobermore man McLean, before completing a double in the Twins.

Jason Lynn was a double victor in Supersports, with Christian Elkin and Paul Jordan securing runner-up spots.