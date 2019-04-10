Aimee Fuller: Team GB snowboarder competes in North Korea marathon

Fuller was one of less than 1,000 foreign competitors to take part in the race

Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller made her marathon debut last week in an unusual setting.

The 27-year-old says she witnessed the unifying power of sport after competing in the Mangyongdae marathon in the Northern Korean capital, Pyongyang.

Fuller and former freestyle skier Mirjam Jaeger of Switzerland were competing in the race as part of a documentary for the Olympic Channel.

"Went to the DPRK. Ran my first ever marathon," said Fuller on social media.

"Filmed a documentary and discovered the powder of sport in unifying even the most isolated of countries."

Fuller, who competed for Team GB at the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics, and Jaeger are making a documentary about the local sports culture in North Korea, which is planning a joint bid with neighbours South Korea to host the 2032 Olympics.

"First ever marathon mission is complete," Fuller said shortly after completing the race in a time of four hours, 35 minutes, and 34 seconds. "It's definitely a real showcase of sport and how it can bring people together."