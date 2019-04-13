World Superbikes: Race one at Assen postponed because of snow showers

Alvaro Bautista has finished ahead of Jonathan Rea in each of the nine World Superbike races so far this season

Saturday's scheduled World Superbike race at Assen in the Netherlands has been postponed because of heavy snow showers at the circuit.

The opening race of the weekend had been scheduled for 13:00 BST but the weather made track conditions unsafe.

Spaniard Alvaro Bautista secured pole position in Saturday's Superpole session, with world champion Jonathan Rea on the fourth row in eighth spot.

Bautista leads the championship by 39 points from Rea after three rounds.

Organisers have yet to issue a revised timetable for the weekend so it is unclear if the race will be rescheduled for Sunday when another feature race and a shorter 10-lap sprint race are already scheduled to take place.

Kawasaki rider Rea had come out on top in two of the free practice sessions at Assen but ended up well down the grid in Superpole qualifying after the session was cut short by a red flag following two crashes.

After a short delay race officials indicated that the race would start shortly before 13:30 BST but just as the riders were about to set out on their sighting lap heavy snow descended on the circuit.

Series newcomer Bautista has won all nine races of the season so far on his Aruba Ducati, thanks to treble successes at Phillip Island, Buriram and Aragon.

Four-time world champion Rea has finished second behind the former MotoGP competitor on each occasion.