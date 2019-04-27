Cookstown 100: Derek McGee wins Supertwin and 125cc/Moto3 races at Orritor circuit

Experienced photographer Norman Bell captures the action during qualifying for the Cookstown

Derek McGee has won the Supertwin and Moto3/125cc events at the Cookstown 100 road races over the Orritor circuit.

Mullingar rider McGee came home 9.5 seconds ahead of Nigel Moore in the Moto3/125cc race in wet conditions.

Last year's triple Irish road race champion was on board an ex-Grand Prix Moto3 Honda.

McGee followed that up by taking victory in the Supertwins class, in which he enjoyed a narrow advantage of just half a second over Adam McLean.

Skerries rider Michael Sweeney was a further 1.25 seconds behind last year's man of the meeting McLean in third.

McGee took victory on a KMR Kawasaki.

Derek Sheils took pole position for the big bike races in Friday's qualifying.

Sheils is bidding to continue his dominance of the Superbike class at Cookstown, having won the last five races held over the 3.2-mile course.

The Dubliner achieved doubles in the feature and Open events in 2016 and 2017, as well as a single success 12 months ago.

Sheils was quickest on his Burrows Engineering/Richardson Kelly 1000cc Suzuki, ahead of McGee, McAdoo Kawasaki McLean, Paul Jordan on a 600 Yamaha and Sweeney.

McGee was fastest in Supersport qualifying, followed by McLean, Jordan, Sweeney and Sheils.

The first big bike race of the weekend was scheduled to take place on Friday evening but was postponed until Saturday because of the adverse weather.