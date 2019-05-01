Tandragee 100: Derek McGee hoping to continue winning streak

Derek McGee leads Derek Sheils on his way to winning the feature race at the Cookstown 100

Mullingar rider Derek McGee will hope to build on his hat-trick at last week's Cookstown 100 when he competes in Saturday's Tandragee 100 road races.

McGee took victories in the feature event, the Supertwins class and the 125c/Moto3 race at the Orritor circuit.

The Republic of Ireland rider was the man of the meeting at Tandragee last year after securing successes in the Supersport and Supertwin categories.

Derek Sheils, Adam McLean and Michael Sweeney should challenge strongly.

Dubliner Sheils, victor in the Open race last Saturday, will be joined in the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing colours by former Senior Manx Grand Prix winner Tom Weeden.

McLean, who triumphed in the Supersports at Cookstown, will campaign McAdoo Racing Kawasaki machinery over the 5.3-mile County Armagh course.

McGee, who collected a trio of Irish road racing titles last season, was a podium finisher in both 'big bike' races at Tandragee last year.

Banbridge rider Shaun Anderson will have his first ride for his new team Noel Williamson Racing as he builds towards the Isle of Man TT.

The organising North Armagh club have put together a total prize fund of £11,000, with roads closing for practice between 15:00 BST and 21:00 BST on Friday and for racing on Saturday from 10:00 to 19:00.

Derek McGee secured a hat-trick of wins at the Cookstown 100 road races on Saturday, with Derek Sheils and Adam McLean also taking victories.

Mullingar rider McGee bagged successes in a twice red-flagged feature event, the Moto3/125cc class and the Supertwins race at the Orritor circuit.

Sheils was the victor in the Open race while McLean edged out McGee by 0.3 seconds in the Supersport outing.

The Irish road race season continues with the Tandragee 100 next Saturday.

Conditions were particularly difficult over the 3.2-mile course early in the day because of the wet and windy weather but McGee romped home by 9.5 seconds to take the chequered flag in the opening Moto3/125cc race.

Riding an ex-Grand Prix Moto3 Honda, last season's triple Irish roads champion ran out a comfortable winner from Dungannon's Nigel Moore.

KMR Kawasaki-mounted McGee's winning margin in the Supertwins was just 0.55 seconds, ahead of Tobermore pilot McLean, who was a further 1.2 seconds in front of third-placed finisher Michael Sweeney.

Derek Sheils was a convincing winner of the Open race

Dubliner Sheils extended his winning run in Superbike races at the County Tyrone course to six when he came home with 3.3 seconds to spare over McLean in the Open outing, McGee completing the podium positions.

Sheils was on board a Burrows Engineering/Richardson Kelly 1000cc Suzuki.

The result of the Supersport race was taken after four laps because of a red flag incident and it was McLean who came out on top from McGee and Magherafelt's Paul Jordan.

The feature Cookstown 100 race was red-flagged twice because of non-serious incidents and the result taken after the event was halted for a second time.

McGee was declared the winner, from Sheils, thereby ending his fellow Republic of Ireland rider's domination of the big bike class in recent years.

McLean and Sweeney made up the rostrum places.