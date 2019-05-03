Guy Martin to compete at Tandragee 100 road races
Popular English rider Guy Martin has been added to the field for the Classic race at the Tandragee 100.
The 37-year-old, who last raced at Tandragee in 2017, will ride his own BSA Rocket machine.
The five-lap Classics race is one of eight races scheduled to take place on the County Antrim course on Saturday.
Irishman Derek McGee, who won a hat-trick of races at the Cookstown 100, is aiming to repeat his 2018 double in the Supersport and Supertwin categories.
Tandragee 100 schedule
|Supersport
|Six laps
|Junior Support
|Five laps
|Open Race
|Six laps
|Junior/Senior Classics
|Five laps
|Super Twins/Super Mono
|Five laps
|125/Moto 3 - Lightweight
|Five laps
|Senior Support
|Five laps
|Around A Pound Tandragee 100 Senior Open
|Seven laps
|Racing scheduled to begin from 11:00 BST
Highlights of this week's Tandragee 100 races, will be aired on BBC One Northern Ireland at 22:35 BST on 23 May.