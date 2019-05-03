Guy Martin to compete at Tandragee 100 road races

Guy Martin last competed at the Tandragee 100 in 2017

Popular English rider Guy Martin has been added to the field for the Classic race at the Tandragee 100.

The 37-year-old, who last raced at Tandragee in 2017, will ride his own BSA Rocket machine.

The five-lap Classics race is one of eight races scheduled to take place on the County Antrim course on Saturday.

Irishman Derek McGee, who won a hat-trick of races at the Cookstown 100, is aiming to repeat his 2018 double in the Supersport and Supertwin categories.

Tandragee 100 schedule

Supersport Six laps Junior Support Five laps Open Race Six laps Junior/Senior Classics Five laps Super Twins/Super Mono Five laps 125/Moto 3 - Lightweight Five laps Senior Support Five laps Around A Pound Tandragee 100 Senior Open Seven laps Racing scheduled to begin from 11:00 BST

Highlights of this week's Tandragee 100 races, will be aired on BBC One Northern Ireland at 22:35 BST on 23 May.