Tandragee 100: Guy Martin wins classic race at Tandragee, Sheils and McGee also win

Guy Martin won the classic race on his first appearance at Tandragee since 2017

Television personality Guy Martin has won the classic 1000cc race at the Tandragee 100 national road races.

The 37-year-old, who last competed at Tandragee in 2017, took victory on his own BSA Rocket machine and set the fastest lap of the race at 90.038mph.

Martin was second overall in the race behind 500cc winner Dean Stimpson.

Derek Sheils and Derek McGee secured wins in the Open and Supersport classes with the Supertwins, 125cc/Moto3 and Senior Open races still to come.

Burrows Engineering/RK Suzuki rider Sheils won the Open race by 0.4 seconds from long-time leader McGee, with Tobermore pilot Adam McLean in third.

McGee scooped Supersport success with just 0.3 seconds to spare over McLean after a thrilling race-long battle.

Dubliner Sheils completed the podium positions by coming home in third.

Martin has not competed on modern-day racing machinery since participating in the Isle of Man TT races for Honda Racing in 2017.

Derek Sheils leads Derek McGee in the Open race over the 5.3-mile course in County Armagh

Michael Sweeney, Shaun Anderson and Thomas Maxwell made up the top six leaderboard in the Open event, with Sweeney also fourth in the Supersports.

McGee was man-of-the-meeting at last year's Tandragee and also at Cookstown seven days ago where he clinched a treble of victories.

McAdoo Kawasaki rider McLean came agonisingly close to repeating his Supersport success at Cookstown but was edged out by the in-form McGee on the final lap of six.

Highlights of this week's Tandragee 100 races will be aired on BBC One Northern Ireland at 22:35 BST on 23 May.