Adam McLean: Rider sustained several fractures in Tandragee 100 crash

Adam McLean in action in the Supertwins race before his crash

County Londonderry rider Adam McLean is said to be "feeling positive" despite sustaining pelvis, arm, collarbone, shoulder blade and rib fractures in his Tandragee 100 crash.

A statement on social media on Sunday said that the Tobermore man was waiting to undergo surgery.

McLean crashed during the final lap of the Supertwins race.

Before his accident, McLean finished second in the Supersport race behind winner Derek McGee.

McLean also finished third in the Open race behind Derek Sheils and McGee.