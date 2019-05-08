North West 200: John McGuinness to ride Nortons at 90th anniversary event

McGuinness rode the Norton for two demonstration laps at last year's Isle of Man TT

Morecambe rider John McGuinness will ride a Norton Superbike and Supertwin at next week's North West 200 as he makes his return to the event.

The six-times North West winner will compete at the Triangle circuit for the first time since suffering extensive injuries in a practice crash in 2017.

McGuinness, 47, will ride the British manufacturer's SG8 Norton and also the new 650cc Superlight bike.

The 23-time TT winner will also ride the bikes at the Isle of Man TT.

In 2017 he sustained a leg fracture and broke four vertebrae and three ribs in a crash at the North West, but returned to the sport at the Isle of Man Festival of Motorcycling last year.

Norton had hoped to run their new V4 engine 1200cc engine in the SG8 superbike at the NW200 and TT but the regulations prohibit machines of more than 1000cc capacity.

The British manufacturer has now returned to the 1000cc V4 Aprilia motor which had been used previously.

"It has taken a lot of sorting out but it has all come together at the 11th hour," explained McGuinness.

Extensive testing programme

The Morecambe racer has been intensively testing the Norton over the past couple of months.

"I was at Rockingham last week and I have been banging in the miles at Bruntingthorpe, Anglesey, Cadwell, Croft, Castle Combe and Oulton," added the former British 250cc champion.

"I matched the times I did previously on the Honda when we tested at Castle Combe so the bike isn't a million miles away.' he said.

"The engine is more powerful and the bike has lots of speed and stability. The team is good, the tyres are good and we have been doing the work. I haven't raced at the North West since I snapped my leg in half two years ago but I am going into the event with an open mind and I am optimistic we can do OK."

McGuinness admitted to having some nerves about making his UK road racing comeback.

"I am excited but I will be nervous as well, especially going into Primrose where it nearly all ended two years ago. I wouldn't be human if I wasn't," he said.