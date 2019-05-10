WSBK: Eugene Laverty fractures wrists at Imola

Laverty moved from Aprillia to Team GoEleven Ducati for the 2019 season and is 14th in the standings

Eugene Laverty will miss the World Superbike races at Imola after fracturing both wrists in a practice crash at the Italian circuit.

The Toome rider came off at turn 13 with 31 minutes remaining in the session, bringing out the red flag.

Laverty, who missed three rounds last year through injury after an accident in Thailand, was taken to Imola hospital after the crash.

He could also be in danger of missing further rounds of the series.

The next round of the championship takes place on 8/9 June at Jerez in Spain.

Laverty, 32, came off his Ducati at the Acque Minerale, and was taken to the medical centre before being transferred to hospital when the extent of his injuries became known.

Fellow Northern Irishman Jonathan Rea was fastest in Friday's first practice.

Kawasaki rider Rea is 53 points behind unbeaten championship leader Alvaro Bautista.