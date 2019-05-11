World Superbikes: Rea wins at Imola to break Bautista dominance

Jonathan Rea had finished second behind Alvaro Bautista in all 11 World Superbike races this season

Jonathan Rea ended Alvaro Bautista's 11-race winning streak by taking victory in the first World Superbike race at Imola.

The four-time champion passed pole sitter Chaz Davies on the opening lap, eventually winning by 7.8 seconds from Bautista.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was the best of the rest in a distant third place.

Kawasaki rider Rea is now 48 points behind Bautista in the standings.

Starting in second, Rea jumped past Welshman Davies heading into turn four and never looked back, extending his lead at the front lap after lap.

Davies was forced to retire later on the opening circuit, with his Ducati team-mate pulling away from the rest of the field but unable to match Rea's pace.

Razgatlioglu beat Michael van der Mark and Leon Haslam in a thrilling podium battle, with Marco Melandri rounding out the top six.

Jonathan Rea is the only rider to win four four straight World Superbike titles

"I needed that for my confidence, for my team and the championship," Rea told Eurosport after his win.

He added: "I couldn't not win and the I've been visualising winning this race all week. I think this track is a real rider's track and I was able to make a difference."

"The bike was really strong too. I hope I've found the sweet spot and we can keep this going on."

The 10-lap Superpole race and the 20-lap race two will take place on Sunday."

Rea's fellow Northern Irishman Eugene Laverty did not race after fracturing both wrists in a first practice crash on Friday.

Laverty will have surgery in a bid to make the next round at Jerez on the 8th-9th June.