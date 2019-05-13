Ulster SFC: Tyrone's reaction to going behind to Derry is what set them apart says BBC columnist Clarke

Derry's failure to shut down Tyrone for Darren McCurry's goal was a key moment at Healy Park

It's not often that both teams can take positives from an Ulster Championship game but the Healy Park contest was such an occasion.

The main thing that sticks in my head from the match is that moment immediately after Christopher Bradley kicked the point to put Derry ahead with just nine minutes of normal time remaining.

From my perspective, I think Derry needed a bit of consolidation at that point - just to make it as difficult as possible for Tyrone to quickly hit back with a score.

Instead, the Oak Leafers squeezed up on Niall Morgan's kickout - as they had done successfully on several occasions.

But Morgan went long and, with Chrissy McKaigue out of position because they were attacking the kickout, the ball got flicked over the top by Richie Donnelly and suddenly the Derry defence was all over the place as their lead lasted for all of 28 seconds.

If you watch the incident again, the ball that was fed in from Frank Burns to Darren McCurry left it three v two for Tyrone.

You have to give huge credit to McCurry for his composed finish - he's a real favourite of mine because he is so lively.

For that goal, it would have been so easy to kick the ball over the bar to get back level but he cuts back in on his left and then produces that finish.

Derry showing signs of progress

But while Derry perhaps should have adopted more conservative tactics after taking the lead, that shouldn't detract from a very encouraging display by Damian McErlain's side.

The progress that their results in Division Four had indicated was there for everyone to see.

When they went at Tyrone, the direct running from the likes of Enda Lynn and Shane McGuigan caused the Red Hands real problems.

Goalscorer Shane McGuigan was the focal point of the Derry attack

McGuigan's movement gave Hugh Pat McGeary a torrid time. His skills and handling are good and that was even though he didn't really get the freedom to swing over the kind of towering points that he kicked against Leitrim at Croke Park a few weeks ago. He was the focal point for Derry.

I've always rated Lynn highly and his ability to open up space in the Tyrone defence with only a hand pass will have concerned Mickey Harte.

Other big Derry positives included Karl McKaigue's brilliant game on Peter Harte.

Like Stephen O'Neill in his pomp

As regards Tyrone, in the end they did exactly what they had to do: They were composed and didn't panic.

In terms of quality, games together and fellows coming from the bench, they knew they had all those things but you still have to execute under the pressure. That will be what pleases Mickey Harte the most.

Cathal McShane, the BBC man of the match, backed up his tremendous form in the latter part of league with another textbook targetman display.

His performance reminded me of Stephen O'Neill in his pomp and I can pay him no higher compliment than that.

Cathal McShane scored 0-7 for Tyrone in a textbook display

When Tyrone had the ball, Brendan Rogers, who is a terrific defender, was trying to wear McShane like a glove but McShane's movement is smart and he can win possession and shoot off either foot.

To score seven points - five from play - in an Ulster Championship match doesn't happen much these days.

He played with a bit of an Owen Mulligan-like swagger. Giving verbals to Rogers after scoring. That's what Tyrone forwards do when they are in form.

Richie Donnelly - particularly early on - also impressed for Tyrone and he is one of a host of impressive physical specimens in the Red Hand line-up.

Their conditioning and physique was very noticeable and I think they are planning for a long summer.

Down rebuild will take time

Before wrapping up, a few thoughts on next week's two derby encounters.

I expect close encounters in both matches with Monaghan just nicking Saturday's game at Kingspan Breffni despite their injury problems.

In terms of Sunday at Newry, Paddy Tally is attempting to make Down become harder to play against.

Purely from a 'how do Down improve' viewpoint, that's key because last year in the Ulster semi-final against Donegal they conceded 2-22 after Neil McGee was sent off after 10 minutes.

A 14-man Donegal beat Down 2-22 to 1-12 in last year's Ulster semi-finals

You are not going to win games if your defensive house isn't in order and it takes time to do that. Some Down fans are disappointed that they are not going out and putting up big scores but this is a necessary move.

It will be a cagey enough game and it will be up to Armagh to break down the Down defence in Newry.

Granted, Armagh played in a higher division this year but I fancy Down on their own patch.

It will be a massive game for Kieran McGeeney because he hasn't won a game in the Ulster Championship yet.

And whatever you might hear from the Armagh camp about their target being the Super 8s this year, I think it will be very important for this group of players to win in Ulster.

Read Martin Clarke's thoughts on the Ulster Championship every Monday on the BBC Sport website