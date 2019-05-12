North West 200: Alastair Seeley gets his first full test before this year's superbike race

Seeley holds the NW200 lap records in both the Superstock and the Supersport events

Alastair Seeley is optimistic of adding to his NW200 wins after his first full test of the PBM/Be Wiser Ducati he will use in this year's superbikes race.

The 39-year-old is hoping to add to his record 24 wins at the Triangle circuit when he returns to the roads next week.

A three-time winner last year, Seeley held a track testing session on Sunday ahead of the first practice on Tuesday.

"It's a case of doing nothing silly, gathering up the laps and learning the bike," said the Carrick rider.

"It feels good and it will feel even better going up the big, long straights at the North West."

The last-minute session at Kirkistown was Seeley's first opportunity to fully test the bike aside from a brief spin on team-mate Josh Brookes' machine during the Portimao British Superbike test in March.

"We started off where Josh finished at Oulton Park in the last BSB round but the bike felt quite hard on the springs," Seeley added.

"Each time we come in we are changing the bike more to my preference and we are slowly getting there. By the end of the day we will have changed quite a bit and hopefully found a happy place for me."

Seeley will also ride an EHA Yamaha in both of the Supersport races at this year's North West 200.