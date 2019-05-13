North West 200: Rutter to ride £250,000 MotoGP-based Honda machine on number 90 plate

Michael Rutter rode the RCV213S to second place at the Macau Grand Prix in November

Fourteen-time North West 200 winner Michael Rutter will ride a £250,000 MotoGP-based RCV Honda bearing the number 90 plate at this year's races.

The event is celebrating its 90th anniversary and Rutter, who made his debut in 1992, is the third most successful rider behind Alastair Seeley (24) and the late Robert Dunlop (15).

"The RCV is the best bike that I have ever ridden," enthused Rutter.

"It is unlike anything else I have ever raced and has a unique look and sound."

"It is a great honour to be running the number 90 plate and brilliant for the event that we will be racing the RCV," added the Midlands rider.

"I would love to get another win to add to my North West tally and winning the feature race on the RCV would be a dream come true but we will have to wait and see what happens."

The exotic machine is bristling with MotoGP spec technology and will take its place on the grid alongside a top class line-up of racers and machinery for this special anniversary year.

Rutter made his debut on the V4 Honda at last season's Macau Grand Prix, finishing second to Peter Hickman in the Chinese street event.

The veteran English rider will also race a Bathams/Aspire-Ho BMW S1000RR in both Superstock events at Portrush, along with a Ryan Farquhar-built KMR Kawasaki ER6 in the Supertwins races.