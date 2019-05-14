North West 200: Dean Harrison sets Superbike pace in opening practice

Media playback is not supported on this device Dean Harrison tops NW 200 Superbike practice session

Bradford rider Dean Harrison set the Superbike pace during a sun-splashed opening practice at the North West 200.

Harrison, yet to win at the Northern Ireland meeting, achieved the fastest Superbike lap of 121.21mph.

The 30-year-old's time left him ahead of Michael Dunlop and North West 200 wins record holder Alastair Seeley.

Seeley led the first Supersport session with Peter Hickman topping Superstock practice and Jamie Coward the fastest Supertwins rider.

Hickman's best Superstock lap was actually faster than Harrison's leading Superbike mark as produced a mark of 121.448 mph.

Harrison second in Superbike Race 1 in 2018

Harrison went close to achieving a first North West 200 victory 12 months ago when he finished second in Superbike Race 1.

The Ulster Grand Prix lap record holder has achieved two Isle of Man TT victories and his Superbike qualifying performance on Tuesday will give him belief that he can break his North West 200 duck this year.

Harrison's time on his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki edged out Tyco BMW rider Dunlop by 0.24mph with 24-time North West winner Seeley a further 0.50mph back in third spot.

Last year's double Superbike winner Glenn Irwin cut a disconsolate figure after the Superbike session as his struggles for his new Kawasaki team continued with his seventh spot.

Alastair Seeley has the record number of North West 200 wins having clinched 24 victories at the Northern Ireland meeting

Seeley continues Supersport domination

Irwin's fellow Carrickfergus man Seeley showed his continuing excellence in the Supersport class at the meeting as his fastest lap of 116.55mph left him ahead of Fermanagh rider Lee Johnston and Englishman James Hillier.

Half of Seeley's North West wins have come in the Supersport class with two of those victories achieved last year.

Michael Dunlop showed no ill-effects from his recent wrist injury as he was fourth in the Supersport session and third in the Superstocks in addition to posting the second fastest Superbike time behind Harrison.

After winning Superstock race one a year ago, Burton-upon-Trent man Hickman showed he will be a strong contender again in the class as he produced the fastest lap of the entire session to finish well ahead of fellow BMW riders Johnston and Dunlop.

Hickman's lap was 0.65mph quicker that second fastest Johnston with Dunlop a further 0.03mph back as Hillier, veteran Michael Rutter and Irwin completed the top six.

The Supertwin practice was largely the expected Kawasaki preserve as Yorkshire man Jamie Coward led Rutter, Christian Elkin, Irwin and veteran Jeremy McWilliams with Italian rider Stefano Bonetti sixth on his Paton.

NORTH WEST 200 OPENING PRACTICE TIMES

Supersport 1. Alastair Seeley Yamaha 116.55 mph 2. Lee Johnston Yamaha 116.47 3. James Hillier Kawasaki 116.08 4. Michael Dunlop Honda 115.58 5. Dean Harrison Kawasaki 115.31 6. Peter Hickman Triumph 114.83

Superbike 1. Dean Harrison Kawasaki 121.21 mph 2. Michael Dunlop BMW 120.97 3. Alastair Seeley Ducati 120.47 4. Lee Johnston BMW 119.87 5. Peter Hickman BMW 119.59 6. James Hillier Kawasaki 119.40

Supertwin 1. Jamie Coward Kawasaki 108.42 mph 2. Michael Rutter Kawasaki 108.35 3. Christian Elkin Kawasaki 108.02 4. Glenn Irwin Kawasaki 107.98 5. Jeremy McWilliams Kawasaki 107.48 6. Stefano Bonetti Paton 107.35