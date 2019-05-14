Hutchinson forfeits qualifying times after using non-compliant fuel

Ian Hutchinson suffered serious leg injuries at the 2017 Isle of Man TT

Ian Hutchinson has forfeited his times from the opening Superstock qualifying session after his machine was found to be using non-compliant fuel.

A statement issued after Tuesday's practice said organisers of the event "stipulate the use of a control fuel only in each machine".

Hutchinson was 11th fastest in qualifying with a time of 117.97mph.

He can still qualify through Thursday's session if he completes the required number of laps.

Speeds and lap times from Tuesday and Thursday's practice will determine grid positions for the two Superstock races.

Hutchinson, who is in his second year with Honda Racing, is a three-time winner at the North West.