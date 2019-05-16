North West 200: Johnston wins Supersport thriller as Seeley crashes out

Lee Johnston leads from Alastair Seeley in the first Supersport race of 2019

North West 200 international road races Dates: Tuesday 14 May-Saturday 18 May Venue: Triangle Circuit, Portstewart, Coleraine, Portrush Coverage: All practices and races live on the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; Highlights on BBC One NI Friday 17 May, Sunday 19 May and Monday 20 May

Alastair Seeley's late crash let Lee Johnston through to win the Supersport race while Peter Hickman and Stefano Bonetti also secured NW 200 victories.

Seeley was on course to extend his record number of wins to 25 but he slipped off at the final corner and Johnston seized his chance.

Hickman eased to his second NW win as he came in ahead of Glenn Irwin and Michael Dunlop in the Superstocks.

Bonnetti became the first Italian winner with his Supertwin success.

The 42-year from Bergamo held off the late challenge of pole-setter Jamie Coward to take victory on his Paton machine on a sun-kissed Thursday night on the north coast.

Bonetti was competing with no sponsorship and 14 years after his first appearance at the event.

A shoulder-high celebration for Stefano Bonetti as he celebrates his Supertwins win

Former MotoGP rider Jeremy McWilliams was leading when he came off at a chicane on the second lap.

Michael Rutter secured his 33rd podium finish at the North West 200 but he was well back in third.

Lincolnshire man Hickman looked good in qualifying and he dominated the six-lap Superstock race on the Triangle Course.

Hickman, who won his first NW 200 race last year in the same class, moved into a commanding 3.2 second lead going into the final lap.

Glenn Irwin gave pursuit but there was no catching the the 32-year-old on BMW while Michael Dunlop came in third.

"It is a fantastic bike, it has worked straight out of the box," said a delighted Hickman.

Peter Hickman sits on top of the podium after his Superstock success

"I just wanted to get to the front as early as I could, get my head down and get on with it.

"You can get caught up in a battle and never get away in a race, but I knew if I could get away a little bit I would be ok so that's what I was."

Seeley was unhurt in his late crash as he was denied a 13th Supersport win at the North West 200.

The Carrick man trailed Fermanagh rider Johnston for most of the opening laps but he made his move on the final lap to go in front.

But under pressure from Johnston he went wide and tumbled with the chequered flag in his sights.

It was first NW200 victory for Johnston since 2015 while James Hillier was third in a dramatic race.

Dean Harrison, Lee Johnston and James Hiller take to the podium following the Supersport opener

I have had a bad few years and it feels so good to be back with a team that believe in me," said Johnston.

"I just feel comfortable and my riding is showing that again. I am chuffed to bits, hopefully there are a few more wins to come."

NORTH WEST 200 RESULTS

Supersport 1 1. Lee Johnston Yamaha 116.058 mph 2. Dean Harrison Kawasaki 116.007 3. James Hillier Kawasaki 115.943 4. Michael Dunlop Honda 114.316 5. Jamie Coward Yamaha 114.217 6. Ian Hutchinson Honda 114.155

Superstock 1 1. Peter Hickman BMW 121.908 2. Glenn Irwin Kawasaki 121.762 3. Michael Dunlop BMW 120.975 4. James Hillier Kawasaki 120.939 5. Lee Johnston BMW 120.871 6. Richard Cooper Suzuki 120. 085