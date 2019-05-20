Lee Brennan: Attacker leaves Tyrone squad because of lack of game time

Brennan played a major role in Tyrone's Super 8s win over Donegal last year

Forward Lee Brennan has quit the Tyrone squad because of a lack of game time this season.

The 23-year-old made just two NFL appearances this year and did not feature in the Ulster Championship preliminary round win over Derry.

He is the second forward to leave the squad in recent weeks, with Ronan O'Neill also having left due to a lack of opportunity.

Mickey Harte's side face Antrim in the SFC quarter-final on Saturday.

Brennan lined out for his club against Omagh at the weekend following his decision to call a halt to his inter-county career.

He was one of the stand-out performers in Tyrone's All-Ireland U-21 Championship triumph in 2015.