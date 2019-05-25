British Superbikes: Seeley leads Supersport series after Donington win

Alastair Seeley had finished second behind Jack Kennedy in the first four races this season

Alastair Seeley moved five points clear at the top of the British Supersport Championship after winning Saturday's 20-lap sprint race at Donington Park.

Seeley secured his first victory of the season after finishing second to Jack Kennedy in the first four races held at Silverstone and Oulton Park.

Defending champion, Dubliner Kennedy, came off unhurt on the third lap.

Keith Farmer was eighth, Glenn Irwin ninth and Andrew Irwin 11th in the Superbike race won by Scott Redding.

Fermanagh's Josh Elliott was 18th but remains fifth in the series standings ahead of Sunday's two races.

Honda Racing's Andrew Irwin lies seventh overall, with Clogher rider Keith Farmer 10th in the championship for Tyco BMW.

Eglinton's David Allingham came home 19th.

'I'm dogged - I just keep going'

Carrickfergus rider Seeley, 39, held off the challenge of leading GP2 finisher Kyle Ryde to take the chequered flag, with Brad Jones third and Richard Kerr ninth.

The feature Supersport race will be staged on Sunday.

"It's nice to be on the top step again. It feels like ages since I have been there," Seeley said on Eurosport after his win.

"I dug in and I wanted it even more after the frustration of not winning a race at the North West 200 last week.

"EHA Racing have put together a really good package and I'm dogged, a fighter. I just keep going.

"I got a bit of a gap but then the backmarkers held me up a bit. It was good clean tight racing which is what Supersport racing is all about."

Rhys Irwin was fourth and Scott Swann eighth in the British Talent Cup, with Andy Reid 16th in Superstock 1000cc.