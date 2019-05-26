British Superbikes: Seeley completes Supersport win double at Donington

Alastair Seeley had finished second behind Jack Kennedy in the first four races this season

Alastair Seeley moved 30 points clear at the top of the British Supersport Championship standings after completing a win double at Donington Park.

EHA Racing Yamaha rider Seeley added a victory in Sunday's 24-lap feature race to his win in Saturday's sprint race.

Defending champion and previous series leader Jack Kennedy crashed in race one and was unable to compete in race two.

Keith Farmer was best NI rider in Superbike race two in 10th, with Andrew Irwin best in race three in eighth.

Be Wiser Ducati pilot Scott Redding won all three BSB races over the weekend to move to the top of the championship.

Honda rider Xavi Fores was second and Tommy Bridewell third in both Sunday's races.

Clogher rider Farmer added to his eighth place on Saturday by making up the top 10 in the second outing of the weekend but came off in the third race.

Andrew Irwin was 12th in race two but improved to eighth in the final event of the day, in which Glenn Irwin finished 11th, Josh Elliott 16th and David Allingham 18th.

Elliott remains seventh in the standings, with Andrew Irwin eighth, Farmer 12th and Glenn Irwin 18th.

Seeley success

Carrickfergus rider Seeley, 39, had finished runner-up to Dubliner Kennedy in each of the first four races at Silverstone and Oulton Park.

"I wish Jack a speedy recovery but I had to make the most of him being out," said Seeley after his success on Sunday.

"With a lot of the track wet tyre choice was a bit of a gamble. I went with an inter front and a dry rear but had a massive moment so I thought to myself 'this is a long 24 laps'.

"There was only one dry line in some of the corners so I preferred to be in front rather than behind, with some clear track in front of me."

Richard Kerr was 11th in Sunday's Supersport race, with Graeme Irwin 15th in the Superstock 1000cc.

Korie McGreevy took the chequered flag first in the Superstock 600cc race, with Aaron Clifford third, Eunan McGlinchey fifth and Caolan Irwin sixth.

Scott Swann was third in Sunday's British Talent Cup outing, with Rhys Irwin 10th.