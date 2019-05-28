European Games: Walsh and Boylan in Irish squad for Belarus

Lydia Boylan also won a silver medal at the 2017 European Championships in Berlin

Boxer Michaela Walsh and cyclist Lydia Boylan are among the local athletes named in the Ireland squad for next month's European Games in Belarus.

Belfast fighter Walsh joins James McGivern, Brendan Irvine and Kurt Walker as one of four NI Commonwealth Games boxing medallists in the squad.

Boylan won silver at the Track Cycling World Championships earlier this year.

Fellow NI cyclist Mark Downey, a former Track World Cup gold medallist, will also represent Ireland in Minsk.

Donegal's three-time badminton Olympian Chloe Magee is also in the 65-strong squad, which will compete in nine sports in the second edition of the European Games.

"Minsk will provide an exciting opportunity for Team Ireland to come together in a multi-sport environment to compete against some of the best talent in Europe, providing a measure to gauge where they stand," said Tricia Heberle, Ireland Chef de Mission.

"As an athlete you don't get many chances to compete for your country in multi-sport events so it will be a good learning experience for many of the team as we prepare for Tokyo 2020."