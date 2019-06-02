European Rowing Championships: Shorten secures silver in Switzerland

Rebecca Shorten (centre) was part of the GB women's eight crew at the European Championships

European Rowing Championships Venue: Lucerne, Switzerland Date: 31 May - 2 June

Belfast rower Rebecca Shorten has won a silver medal with the Great Britain women's eight at the European Championships in Lucerne.

In a thrilling final they duelled with the Netherlands and Romania for the medals, with the GB boat easing away from the Dutch with 500m remaining.

In a frenetic finish they couldn't catch the Romanians, who retained their title by just 0.06 seconds.

Russia took the bronze ahead of the tiring Netherlands crew.

Shorten and her team-mates will look for instant revenge in the second World Cup regatta in Poznan in three weeks time.

There was gold medal success for Ireland in the women's single sculls with Sanita Puspure leading from start to finish as the two-time Olympian and reigning world champion added the European title ahead of Jeannine Gmelin from Switzerland.

Banbridge rower Philip Doyle and partner Ronan Byrne were fourth in the B Final of the men's double sculls to finish 10th overall.

The duo had been edged out of the A Final by reining world champions France as they finished fourth in Saturday's semi-final.