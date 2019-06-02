Isle of Man TT: Cummins quickest as qualifying finally resumes

Conor Cummins lies second fastest overall in Superbikes qualifying at the TT

Manxman Conor Cummins set the fastest Superbike speed in Sunday's qualifying session for the Isle of Man TT.

Despite strong winds and damp patches around the Mountain Course, the Honda rider lapped at 128.92mph.

Peter Hickman topped the Superstocks at 128.50mph, closely followed by Cummins with 127.17, while Lee Johnston was the quickest Supersport on 122.93

The practice session was the first held since Tuesday and only the third of the entire meeting due to poor weather.

In total, nine qualifying sessions or contingency sessions were cancelled during the past week.

Sunday's session had been scheduled for 13:30 BST but eventually started just before 15:00 after lingering mist cleared from the Mountain section.

Dean Harrison, Michael Rutter and Jamie Coward made up the top four in the Superbike leaderboard but Harrison's lap of 129.53 from Tuesday night remains the best of the week.

Harrison's Superstock benchmark from Tuesday at 129.34 also still stands, as does his Supersport speed of 126.09 from last Sunday.

2019 Isle of Man TT top qualifying speeds

Superbikes

1. Dean Harrison (Eng) Kawasaki 129.53mph

2. Conor Cummins (IoM) Honda 128.92

3. James Hillier (Eng) Kawasaki 128.07

4. Michael Rutter (Eng) Honda 127.55

5. Jamie Coward (Eng) Yamaha 127.22

6. Michael Dunlop (NI) BMW 126.93

Superstocks

1. Dean Harrison (Eng) Kawasaki 129.34mph

2. Peter Hickman (Eng) BMW 128.50

3. Conor Cummins (IoM) Honda 127.17

4. David Johnson (Aus) Honda 126.93

5. Gary Johnson (Eng) Kawasaki 124.97

6. Sam West (Eng) BMW 124.89

Supersports

1. Dean Harrison (Eng) Kawasaki 126.09mph

2. Peter Hickman (Eng) Triumph 123.92

3. Michael Dunlop (NI) Honda 123.90

4. Conor Cummins (IoM) Honda 123.71

5. Jamie Coward (Eng) Yamaha 123.19

6. James Hillier (Eng) Kawasaki 122.91