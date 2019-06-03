Isle of Man TT: Derek McGee suffers suspected leg injuries in qualifying crash

McGee was second in last year's TT Supertwins race

Republic of Ireland rider Derek McGee has suffered suspected leg injuries in a qualifying crash at the Isle of Man TT.

Mullingar man McGee came off his KMR Kawasaki machine at Greeba Castle during the Lightweight session and was flown to hospital by airmed helicopter.

He was second in last year's Supertwins race and was expected to figure strongly again in Wednesday's race.

The 32-year-old was a triple Irish road race champion in 2018.

A regular competitor and winner at the Irish national road races, McGee took a hat-trick of victories at the Cookstown 100 in April and secured a four-timer at the Tandragee 100 in May.

He is a former Ulster Grand Prix Supertwins winner in 2015 but sustained fractures in a crash at Dundrod last August, from which he made a quick recovery to race in the latter stages of the season.

The KMR Kawasaki outfit is run by former road racer Ryan Farquhar.