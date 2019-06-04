Lee Johnston comes of age with impressive Isle of Man TT win

Media playback is not supported on this device Lee Johnston claims maiden TT win

Minutes after securing his first Isle of Man TT win Fermanagh rider Lee Johnston was unequivocal in his assessment that the Supersport success was the highlight of his racing career to date.

The 30-year-old took victory by 3.6 seconds from James Hillier, with Peter Hickman third in a race which was halted after two of four scheduled laps because of rain falling on some sections of the 37.73-mile course.

"I have no hesitation in saying that this is the best moment of my career to date by far," enthused Johnston.

"If I never win another TT or any other race anywhere again I'll stop racing a happy man.

"To have my name on one of those famous trophies is very special and to be able to hold the trophy because you have won it is an amazing feeling. It's something I have dreamt of for a long time.

"I've joked before that you only become a proper road racer once you've won a TT so I guess now I have become a proper road racer."

The Maguiresbridge native, now living in Lightcliffe, near Halifax, began his career on short circuits, clinching the British Superstock 600cc title in 2008, but moved on to compete in road racing, making his TT debut in 2012.

His first international wins came at the North West 200 in 2014 where he registered a double in the Supertwins class but the following season was widely regarded as his best to date as he picked up a Superstock victory at the North West and a treble at the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod.

Also in 2015, Johnston recorded a third-place finish in the Superstocks at the TT and at that stage a maiden triumph over the Mountain Course looked to be only a matter of time.

Johnston took Monday's Supersport win in convincing fashion

Ultimately it took another four years for the diminutive Northern Ireland rider to secure a place on the top step of the podium however.

Crashes at Scarborough and in practice for the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod in 2016 left him nursing injuries which curtailed his racing efforts and there was a further setback a year later when a big 'off' during a Supersport practice at Greeba Castle in qualifying for the TT saw him suffer extensive injuries.

In typical fashion, the jovial Ulsterman fought his way back to race at the Ulster GP just two months later and last year he secured a first 'factory' ride when he competed for Honda Racing at the major international races.

Apart from some impressive results at the North West, Johnston endured a mostly underwhelming campaign with the Japanese factory and this season returned to the more familiar set-up of running his own privateer team.

Under the banner of Ashcourt Racing, with backing from long-time sponsors Phil Reed and East Coast Construction and Burdens, Johnston is competing in the British Supersport Championship for the first time since 2011, taking creditable fourth place finishes in the opening round at Silverstone in April and a seventh spot at Oulton Park.

Riding a Yamaha R6, Johnston, who credits the birth of his daughter Jesse last year with giving him a new perspective on life, won the first Supersport race at this year's North West 200. He is also campaigning BMWs in the 1000cc events.

Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas took to Twitter to congratulate his friend Johnson

The Northern Irishman counts compatriots, former world boxing champion Carl Frampton and international footballer Stuart Dallas among his personal friends, and made a success in the 600cc middleweight division a priority this year on the Isle of Man.

His mother and partner Christie were on the island to witness her son's success and Johnston dedicated the victory to the memory of his late father, who passed away after a battle with cancer two years ago.

"My mum was here. I just wish my dad had been here to see it too. It means a lot to the whole family. They've put up with a lot with my injuries and to finally win a TT is special," he added.

"In the end I was almost upset that the race was cut short because I got into such a good groove. I didn't feel like I was doing anything different but I was going faster.

"I'm in good form, the bike feels good and we're feeling confident so now may be as good as any to win another one," concluded Johnston, who will also take in the second Supersport race, the Lightweight Supertwins, the Superstock and Senior races during the remainder of the week.