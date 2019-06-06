Isle of Man TT: Superstock win brings up Hickman treble

Peter Hickman twice topped the podium on Thursday as racing resumed on the Isle of Man

Peter Hickman completed a hat-trick at this year's TT with a convincing win in Thursday's three-lap Superstock race.

The English rider won by 26 seconds from Dean Harrison, who finished second for the third time this week, with Australian David Johnson third.

Earlier in the day Hickman triumphed in the second Supersport race of the meeting.

The 32-year-old takes his total tally of wins to five with a repeat of last year's success in the Superstock class.

British Superbike rider Hickman led Harrison by nine seconds after setting the fastest lap of the race at 132.025mph on his opening circuit.

The Smiths Racing rider extended that advantage to 16.5 seconds on the conclusion of lap two and led by a further 10 seconds by the time he took the chequered flag.

"I have been so strong in the Superstock class over the last couple of years. BMW make a great bike and the team prepare it really well," said Hickman.

"I don't feel I have to try so much on the Superstock bike. I had a bit of a buffer on the last two laps and I was kind of cruising.

"It was awesome and I was really enjoying myself on the last two laps.

"This is a completely new bike and all credit to the team for producing a bike that works so well straight out of the box. It's ace to ride around this place in the sun."

