World Superbikes: Bautista wins again as Rea takes controversial third spot

Alvaro Bautista extended his World Superbike Championship lead to 52 points with a dominant win at Jerez as Jonathan Rea took third after bringing down Alex Lowes on the final corner.

Rea apologised to Englishman Lowes' Yamaha team immediately after the race but the race stewards did confirm the Northern Irishman's podium spot.

"I'm so so sorry and it wasn't my intention to hit him," said Rea.

Spaniard Bautista was taking his 12th win in 14 races this season.

Pole position man Rea was quickly overhauled by Ducati rider Bautista on the first lap, who went on to finish 7.119 seconds ahead of runner-up, Yamaha's Michael van der Mark.

Dutchman van der Mark moved ahead of Rea on lap 10 after the four-time defending world champion dropped to fourth when running wide.

Rea, who ended Bautista's 11-race winning run with two victories in the last round at Imola, crossed the line a further eight seconds behind van der Mark after his controversial late coming together with Lowes.

The Northern Irishman tried to edge past Lowes at the final hairpin after a race-long battle but only succeeding in clipping the Yamaha and forcing the Englishman off.

Rea looked forlorn as he cruised across the line, stopping at the Yamaha pit garage to apologise for the incident.

"I tried to stop outside the garage but it's on deaf ears, but hopefully I can speak to him later," Rea told Eurosport.

"I can't think of anything other than what happened on the last corner. Again I'm just so sorry."

The returning Marco Melandri was fifth, ahead of Kawasaki's Toprak Razgatlioglu and BMW's Tom Sykes.

Bautista's Ducati team-mate Chaz Davies was eighth, with Sandro Cortese and Rea's stable-mate Leon Haslam rounding out the top 10.

Rea's fellow Northern Irishman Eugene Laverty missed the Jerez round of the championship due to wrist injuries sustained after crashing in practice at Imola.

His replacement Tommy Bridewell finished just outside the points in 16th place.

The riders will be back in action on Sunday in Spain when the sprint race is followed by Race Two of the weekend.