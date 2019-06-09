World Superbikes: Rea takes second at Jerez as series leader Bautista slides off

Sunday's second place ended a difficult weekend for four-time champion Rea

Jonathan Rea finished second and Michael van der Mark won race two at Jerez after World Superbike series leader Alvaro Bautista crashed out.

Bautista was in front when he slid off on lap two and handed the lead to four-time champion Rea.

The Northern Ireland man was overtaken on lap seven by van der Mark, who stayed in front until a red flag halted a dramatic race with two laps to go.

Rea had started from fourth after Sunday's Superpole race.

The Kawasaki rider had begun the sprint race at the back of the grid after being stripped of his podium position and relegated to the back of the grid following a last-corner contact with Alex Lowes in race one.

Rea's second place at Jerez saw him close the gap on Spaniard Bautista at the top of the World Superbike Championship table to 41 points.

Yamaha's van der Mark, who claimed his third career victory on Sunday, is a further 71 points behind in third.

Turkey's Toprak Razgatlioglu was in third position in Spain at the red flag, which went up after a crash by Japan's Ryuichi Kiyonari left gravel on the track.

In an incident-packed race, Lowes slid off in the opening minute, while organisers were carrying out an investigation after the race into a crash between Marco Melandri and Chaz Davies as they battled for third.

"Today was much better than yesterday - I managed to stay out of trouble and ride my own race," Rea told Eurosport.

"I was shocked when I saw Alvaro going down and it took me a few laps after that to regain my rhythm.

"I had no answer to Michael, who was incredible. I decided it was best to consolidate after a difficult weekend and get the points to close the gap at the top."