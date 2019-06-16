Derek Sheils secures double as Gary Dunlop wins at Kells road races

Derek Sheils won the Open race by six seconds from Michael Sweeney

Derek Sheils secured a Superbike double at the Kells road races on Sunday as Gary Dunlop, son of the legendary Joey, took victory in the 125cc/Moto3 event.

The Dubliner then secured a success in the Grand Final, with Paul Jordan five seconds behind on his R6 Yamaha.

Dunlop edged out Kevin Fitzpatrick by 1.5 seconds in the 125/Moto3 while Jordan was the Supersport race winner.

Jordan faced a strong challenge from Sheils for the Supersport honours but when the Republic of Ireland rider retired, the Magherafelt rider went on to win by 4.7 seconds from Skerries man Sweeney, with Darryl Tweed third.

Thomas Maxwell was third in both the Open and Grand Final events, while Melissa Kennedy occupied the final rostrum position in the 125/Moto3 class.

Andy Farrell triumphed in the Supertwins race, with Darryl Anderson the 250cc/400 victor.

The Kells races in County Meath were back on the calendar for the first time since 2016 but the meeting did not take place that year because of heavy rain so racing had not taken place on the Crossakiel circuit since 2015.